Latto Pre-GRAMMY Gala GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons 2023
Getty Image
Music

Fans Believe Latto’s ‘Sunday Service’ Artwork Is A Subtle Callout Of Several Women Rappers Including Ice Spice

The 2024 Grammys were all about the music community pouring positivity into one another. But outside of the ceremony, the beef between Uproxx cover star Latto and Ice Spice still brews.

On February 3, fans reportedly spotted the “Put It On The Floor” rapper filming a secretive music video. According to sources, Latto took a trip to her foe Ice Spice’s old Bronx stomping grounds. While there, Latto recorded the official visual for her forthcoming single, “Sunday Service.” Today (February 5), Latto has shared the official artwork and fans believe it is a callout of several women rappers.

As Latto poses in front of a mural, there’s an interesting mixture of faces plastered behind her. Some of those folks include Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and more. Each of which has been involved in an online dustup with Latto. Given the diss-like lyrics heard in the teaser, users online believe the artwork is a subtle callout to some of these women.

@latto777

Basically a virgin fr 🤓 #fyp

♬ original sound – BigLatto

View fan responses to the artwork below.

But to be fair, Latto did include photos of her friends, the late Gangsta Boo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saucy Santana. So, the public will have to wait until it is released to make heads or tails of the song.

“Sunday Service” is out 2/9 via RCA Records. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×