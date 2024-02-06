The 2024 Grammys were all about the music community pouring positivity into one another. But outside of the ceremony, the beef between Uproxx cover star Latto and Ice Spice still brews.

On February 3, fans reportedly spotted the “Put It On The Floor” rapper filming a secretive music video. According to sources, Latto took a trip to her foe Ice Spice’s old Bronx stomping grounds. While there, Latto recorded the official visual for her forthcoming single, “Sunday Service.” Today (February 5), Latto has shared the official artwork and fans believe it is a callout of several women rappers.

As Latto poses in front of a mural, there’s an interesting mixture of faces plastered behind her. Some of those folks include Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and more. Each of which has been involved in an online dustup with Latto. Given the diss-like lyrics heard in the teaser, users online believe the artwork is a subtle callout to some of these women.

View fan responses to the artwork below.

Megan ?? GloRilla ?? Ice spice ?? Sexy red ?? Karrahboo ?? — Pynk 🧠 (@2pradapynk) February 6, 2024

Not she got ALL the female rappers in the background and not in a good way… — Jzon Azari (@JzonAzari) February 6, 2024

love how capricorns directly shake the table.. — the coolest bitch fr xx 🩷 (@XippXapp) February 6, 2024

I doubt this is a diss track but she’s definitely getting people to tune in — Hi Im Ry (@WhateverDoja) February 6, 2024

idk the artwork makes NO SENSE cause lil kim, missy elliot, ice spice in the back? if ur trying to diss her why put her alongside legends? — ‎ؘ (@pinkfridaygirlz) February 6, 2024

But to be fair, Latto did include photos of her friends, the late Gangsta Boo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saucy Santana. So, the public will have to wait until it is released to make heads or tails of the song.

“Sunday Service” is out 2/9 via RCA Records. Find more information here.

