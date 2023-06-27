People Can’t Stop Giving Pink Weird Sh*t At Her Concerts

Over the weekend, during Pink‘s concert at BST Hyde Park in London, the pop star had a bag of a fan’s mother’s ashes thrown at her onstager. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer reacted.

At that same gig, Pink was also gifted a wheel of brie. In a viral clip, the musician sees an audience member holding out the cheese and accepts it into her hands. She looks grateful. After all, delicious dairy is much better than receiving a deceased person’s remains.

Fan hands P!nk a wheel of Brie during her show in London. pic.twitter.com/qUY00xz4e5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2023

In February, Pink caught fire after she was perceived as shading Christina Aguilera in an interview. She had to address the situation on social media to clear up all the gossip. “Y’all are nuts,” she wrote. “Xtina had sh*t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f*cking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling. And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and sh*t. Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”