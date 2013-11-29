Lead Singer Of Lostprophets Pleads Guilty To Some Of The Most Disgusting Crimes Imaginable

If America making its annual descent into consumerism-inspired madness wasn’t enough to depress the hell out of you today, there’s this: Ian Watkins, lead singer of Lostprophets — a Welsh emo band probably best known for the songs “Rooftops” and “Last Train Home” — has pleaded guilty to a host of pedophilia-related crimes, including the attempted rape of a baby.
The Guardian‘s story on Watkins and his crimes is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever read. Consider yourself warned.
Detectives in south Wales, where Watkins lived, have been working with other forces and agencies across Britain and have liaised with Interpol and the department for homeland security in the US, where Lostprophets toured extensively.
Watkins and two female fans in their 20s, who cannot be named, had been due to stand trial at Cardiff crown court for more than 20 offences, including allegations involving the women’s children, a boy and a girl. He had vociferously denied the accusations and loyal fans had attended court to show their support.
But on Tuesday – after jurors had been warned they would have to examine some very disturbing images and arrangements had been made for them to receive counselling after the trial – Watkins and the women pleaded guilty to almost all the charges against them.
Watkins, whose former band has sold around 3.5m albums, admitted 13 offences over five years, including attempting to rape one of the children and conspiring to rape the other.
The court was told that the two women sexually abused their children at the behest of Watkins and were prepared to make the children available to him for sex. The prosecution said the attempted rape happened while Watkins was staying at a four-star hotel in west London shortly after appearing on BBC Radio 1.
…
Christopher Clee QC, prosecuting, branded Watkins a “determined and committed paedophile”. The court heard of one exchange in which a woman offered him a “summer of child porn”. He replied: “Hell yes, baby.”
According to the Guardian, Watkins’ defense has been that he was addicted to crack and crystal meth and that he didn’t recall even committing the horrific crimes he was accused of. But the evidence against him was pretty damning — evidence that included secret video that “featured videos of sexual abuse, including the attempted rape.”
Additionally, Joanne Majic, an ex of Watkins — who reportedly dated Alexa Chung and Fearne Cotton in the past — thinks that the number of children he’s sexually abused is in the triple digits.
Reports the Daily News:
Joanne Majic, 38, said the sicko singer – who this week admitted trying to rape a tiny baby – used his band’s world tours to have sex with underage fans. She claimed she even went to cops in the star’s native South Wales to complain about his depraved actions. But police dismissed her fears – and took no action.
“I said to the police there’s hundreds of victims out there and you’re never going to find them because the mothers are in on it,” she told The Sun.
Majic’s staggering revelations came at the same time it emerged that Watkins, 36, would tour hospitals and pose for pictures with sick children. His charity work made him an “ambassador for young people” by the Kidney Wales Foundation in 2008. He’s since been stripped of the title.
Pardon me while I go take a long shower.
Just bury him under the jail or let general population take care of this scum. How disgusting
This dude makes R.Kelly look like a Saint.
But for real though, I thought the internet had desensitized me to everything… Then I read this on Wednesday and was sick to my stomach for an hour. Dude committed basically every deplorable act imaginable.
Also Crystal Meth is a helluva drug
There is a special kind of hell for people like this. This twisted animal can’t get there soon enough.
Sometimes you wish thre was something worse than death to damn people to…
Fuck that guy. Fuck ALL those women. I cannot possibly imagine allowing someone to rape my children. Those sick assholes.
He is not a man and they are not women, they aren’t even human. Sometimes its really difficult to argue against the death sentence or life long prison torture, but both of those sound very apt in my opinion.
Cut his dick off, put it in a blender and make him drink it.
No need to bring Eve 6 into this.
Castrate him now
I hope the women get an equal sentence!
Of course the British would spell it “Paedophile”
(I’m sorry, jokes are my defense mechanism and I’m trying to make light of something in this story because it is one of the darkest, most horrible things I’ve ever read. I hope that guy gets his d*ck bitten off in whatever hole they eventually throw himself into.)
This is the first I’m hearing of this news. I haven’t seen every other online news outlet cover this days ago.
+1
Yeah but yesterday they had Thanksgiving so they had to all go to an amish retreat and shit in the woods whilst thanking each other and eating turkey (I’m guessing that’s what it is.)
Wow. Yeesh. I have one album of theirs on my hard drive and a cd somewhere. I intend to permanently destroy that album. Never heard anything about this band after the last train home song years ago, but goodness this guy is scum.
Every orifice this guy has, ear holes, nostrils, eye sockets, are going to get f**ked by every kind of prison dick imaginable. Big Dicks, Little dicks, black dicks, green dicks, dripping dicks, limp dicks, tattooed dicks, white supremacist dicks, straight dicks, crooked dicks. You name it. Then, after all is said and done, they’re going to start stuffing his holes with all kinds of random shit. THEN, he’s going to blow the f**k up just like that bloated whale did, and then we’ll say “the monster got off easy,” and we’ll be right.
That would be true if it was an American prison. From what I have read, prison rape doesn’t happen in jolly old England.
Welp it seems everyone here’s Gotta Date With Hate towards this dude. Which to be fair is pretty fair.
Death is too easy for a guy like this. He deserves a much worse fate.
isn’t this the part where we legalize skinning a man alive and make it happen??
Hear, hear. And use amazing modern drugs to keep him alive and lucid while it happens.
All three of them should be fed into a woodchipper, fargo style. Only feet first & still alive.
This seems wrong to me.
This was pretty bad, but then you realize he probably has that gross Welsh throat-clearing accent. That just puts it over the top.
Cut his dick off and beat him with it.
I just threw up in my mouth a little. Sick bastard.