Brandi Carlile American Museum of Natural History 2022 Gala
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Levitate Music Festival Set Times For 2023

The 2023 Levitate Music Festival will mark its 10th iteration, and the anniversary is shaping up to be a party this weekend in Marshfield, Massachusetts, with headliners Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, and Stick Figure.

The three-day event will take place across three stages — Stoke Stage, Style Stage, and Soul Stage — and begin around 1 p.m. local time each day.

On Friday, July 7, Steve Rondo will get things going from 1-1:45 p.m. on the Soul Stage. The Q-Tip Bandits (2:50-3:50 p.m.), Melt (3-4 p.m.), Ripe (5:30-6:45 p.m.) are scheduled ahead of Stick Figure’s headlining set on the Stoke Stage from 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, will follow a similar structure. Birch & Anna is the day’s first act from 1-1:45 p.m., followed by John Craigie (2:10-3:10 p.m.), The Heavy Heavy (3:10-4:10 p.m.), Lime Cordiale (4:20-5:20 p.m.), and Peach Pit (3:20-4:20 p.m.). The Saturday headliner is Trey Anastasio Band — again, from 8-10 p.m. on the Stoke Stage.

Carlile’s will wrap it all up 24 hours later from 8-10 p.m. on the Stoke Stage on Sunday, July 9. Preceding her will be Couch (1:10-2:10 p.m.), Celisse (2:10-3:10 p.m.), Ziggy Marley (3:20-4:30 p.m.), Veronica Lewis (3:10-4:10 p.m.), Larkin Poe (4:30-5:30 p.m.), Christione “Kingfish” Ingram (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Rebelution (6:40-8 p.m.), and Shakey Graves (5:40-6:40 p.m.).

Check out the various lineups and schedule below. Everything you need to know about Levitate Music Festival can be found here.

