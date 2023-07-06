Here Are The Levitate Music Festival Set Times For 2023

The 2023 Levitate Music Festival will mark its 10th iteration, and the anniversary is shaping up to be a party this weekend in Marshfield, Massachusetts, with headliners Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, and Stick Figure.

The three-day event will take place across three stages — Stoke Stage, Style Stage, and Soul Stage — and begin around 1 p.m. local time each day.

On Friday, July 7, Steve Rondo will get things going from 1-1:45 p.m. on the Soul Stage. The Q-Tip Bandits (2:50-3:50 p.m.), Melt (3-4 p.m.), Ripe (5:30-6:45 p.m.) are scheduled ahead of Stick Figure’s headlining set on the Stoke Stage from 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, will follow a similar structure. Birch & Anna is the day’s first act from 1-1:45 p.m., followed by John Craigie (2:10-3:10 p.m.), The Heavy Heavy (3:10-4:10 p.m.), Lime Cordiale (4:20-5:20 p.m.), and Peach Pit (3:20-4:20 p.m.). The Saturday headliner is Trey Anastasio Band — again, from 8-10 p.m. on the Stoke Stage.

Carlile’s will wrap it all up 24 hours later from 8-10 p.m. on the Stoke Stage on Sunday, July 9. Preceding her will be Couch (1:10-2:10 p.m.), Celisse (2:10-3:10 p.m.), Ziggy Marley (3:20-4:30 p.m.), Veronica Lewis (3:10-4:10 p.m.), Larkin Poe (4:30-5:30 p.m.), Christione “Kingfish” Ingram (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Rebelution (6:40-8 p.m.), and Shakey Graves (5:40-6:40 p.m.).

Check out the various lineups and schedule below. Everything you need to know about Levitate Music Festival can be found here.