Here Are The Life Is Beautiful Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend, the annual Life Is Beautiful festival will take over Los Angeles, from Friday the 22nd to Sunday the 24th. If you’re heading the fest and want to know who’s performing when and on what stage, we got you covered.

Friday’s headliner, The Killers, takes the Downtown Stage at 11:30 p.m. (all times PT). Elsewhere with late sets are Blxst at 11:50 p.m. at the Fremont Stage, Flume at 10:30 at the JBL Stage, Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 9:40 p.m. on the Downtown Stage, and Bebe Rexha at 8:55 p.m. on the JBL Stage. Also performing at various times and stages throughout the day are Dayglow, Inhaler, Slayyyter, and even Cirque Du Soleil.

Next is Saturday, when Kendrick Lamar will headline the Downtown Stage at 11:40 p.m. Madeon takes over the Fremont stage starting at midnight. The 1875 will be at the JBL Stage at 10:30 p.m., Omar Apollo will precede Kendrick on the Downtown Stage at 9:50 p.m., and Reneé Rapp hits the Rolling Stone Stage at 9:05 p.m. Elsewhere on Saturday are sets from Cigarettes After Sex, Chika, Purple Disco Machine, and Yung Gravy.

Closing out with Sunday, Odesza headlines the Downtown Stage at 11:25 p.m. Khalid goes on at the JBL Stage at 10:25 p.m., Baby Tate will be at the Rolling Stone Stage at 10:35 p.m., Nelly hits the Downtown Stage at 9:45, and Kim Petras will go on at 8:35 p.m. on the JBL Stage. Also performing the festival’s final day are Rina Sawayama, Baby Tate, and Miya Folick.

Check out the full day-by-day set times schedule below.

