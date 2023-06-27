HER‘s Lights On Festival, which she launched in her native Bay Area in 2021 with co-headliner Erykah Badu before expanding to Brooklyn with Maxwell, is coming back for another round of soulful performances this September in Mountain View, California. This time, she’ll be accompanied as co-headliner by Jazmine Sullivan, with support from PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, Toosii, Smino, and Syd, in addition to many more breakout artists in hip-hop and R&B.

The Lights On Fest is billed for the weekend of September 16-17 at Shoreline Festival Grounds in Mountain View. The presale for tickets begins this Thursday, June 28, at 12 pm, while the general sale begins on Friday at 12. You can get more information at LightsOnFest.com.

While some fans thought HER was in danger of becoming oversaturated, what with her numerous Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys — she’s only a Tony Award away from an EGOT — she has kept a low profile early this year after declaring that she wanted “people to get to know the person behind [the HER persona]” — a process that drew plenty of positive attention. Making a comeback with her well-received festival will help with that, as will her upcoming role in the musical remake of The Color Purple dropping later this year.

