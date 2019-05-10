Richie Davis

Back in January, rising LA rock band Liily teamed up with their label Flush Records to throw the Brekfast festival, a sold out fest that highlighted the rock scene of Los Angeles. Now the event has been memorialized in a new documentary, CITY/VALLEY, which has premiered exclusively on Apple Music (although the soundtrack album is available on multiple platforms).

Aside from performances of Liily songs like “Wash” (which was previously unreleased) and “Sold,” the film (directed by Marisa Brown) features tracks from other artists as well, like Plague Vendor’s “Locomotive,” Death Valley Girls’ “Death Valley Boogie,” Starcrawler’s “Let Her Be,” Skating Polly’s “Stop Digging,” Superet’s “Comes As Relief,” and Deap Vally’s “Royal Jelly.” The movie is described in press materials as “a DIY film centered around a scene and a festival that started out in garages, backyards and parking lots, growing now into nightclubs and onward into the mainstream.”

Liily’s Charlie Anastasis previously told Uproxx about the energy of the band’s live shows, saying, “As we started to form our own sound and friendships with each other, I think it blossomed more. But even when we were playing our friend’s houses, there was always an element of energy. Over the past year, it’s grown exponentially, and I think it’s been one of our biggest strengths as of right now.”

Watch CITY/VALLEY here, watch the trailer below, listen to the soundtrack above, and read our interview with Liily here.