LA Rockers Liily Chronicled Their Raucous ‘Brekfast’ Festival In A New Documentary, ‘City/Valley’

05.10.19 1 hour ago

Richie Davis

Back in January, rising LA rock band Liily teamed up with their label Flush Records to throw the Brekfast festival, a sold out fest that highlighted the rock scene of Los Angeles. Now the event has been memorialized in a new documentary, CITY/VALLEY, which has premiered exclusively on Apple Music (although the soundtrack album is available on multiple platforms).

Aside from performances of Liily songs like “Wash” (which was previously unreleased) and “Sold,” the film (directed by Marisa Brown) features tracks from other artists as well, like Plague Vendor’s “Locomotive,” Death Valley Girls’ “Death Valley Boogie,” Starcrawler’s “Let Her Be,” Skating Polly’s “Stop Digging,” Superet’s “Comes As Relief,” and Deap Vally’s “Royal Jelly.” The movie is described in press materials as “a DIY film centered around a scene and a festival that started out in garages, backyards and parking lots, growing now into nightclubs and onward into the mainstream.”

Liily’s Charlie Anastasis previously told Uproxx about the energy of the band’s live shows, saying, “As we started to form our own sound and friendships with each other, I think it blossomed more. But even when we were playing our friend’s houses, there was always an element of energy. Over the past year, it’s grown exponentially, and I think it’s been one of our biggest strengths as of right now.”

Watch CITY/VALLEY here, watch the trailer below, listen to the soundtrack above, and read our interview with Liily here.

Around The Web

TAGSCity ValleyLiily
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP