Let me begin by encouraging you not to believe the bad press about Space Jam: A New Legacy — I saw the film in theaters this past weekend and it more than held up to the original. LeBron isn’t quite as great as he was in Trainwreck, but it’s close! And there’s a heartwarming family angle that was missing in the original. If you like watching toons play basketball and be silly, then you’ll love the film. And if you do go watch it, keep your ears peeled for a soundtrack that’s stuffed to the brim with rappers and musical legends, partially due to LeBron’s avid love for hip-hop I’m sure.

One such soundtrack cut is Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin collaborating on the celebratory gospel track, “We Win,” and now the pair have dropped a video for it, too. Sure, there are some moments of footage from the film, but the visual also includes Lil Baby rapping from the court, Kirk playing piano courtside, and even cute clips of younger players getting their hoop on. It’s the kind of song that a move about overcoming struggle definitely needs for that joyful, final moment, and slates along other songs of the summer remarkably well. Check out the clip above.