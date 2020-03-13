Music

Lil Baby And Quavo Co-Sign Emerging NY Drill Star Fivio Foreign On His ‘Big Drip (Remix)’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Fivio Foreign is the latest rapper from Brooklyn to garner a buzz by utilizing UK drill production, as his song “Big Drip” became a breakout hit in 2019. It has gained momentum ever since — so much so, that it finally snagged a pair of big-name co-signers in Lil Baby and Quavo, who contribute a pair of ferocious verses to the remix, out today on Columbia.

“Big Drip,” originally produced by London beat maker AXL Beats — who was notably one of Pop Smoke’s main collaborators before his death — was ironically one of Fivio Foreign’s least favorite songs from his EP Pain And Love. However, it was the one the people responded to, gaining a co-sign from the late Juice WRLD and helping to launch the New York extension of UK drill embraced by artists like 22Gz, Pop Smoke, and Sheff G.

Tape droppin in April 😈….

At 23 years old, Fivio Foreign is ironically one of the oldest members of the burgeoning movement, which has begun to filter outward thanks to hit songs like “Big Drip,” Pop Smoke’s “Welcome To The Party,” and Drake’s “War,” all of which dropped in 2019 and have since increased interest in the British production style. Fivio says his new album is dropping in April, so stay tuned.

Press play on Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip (Remix)” featuring Lil Baby and Quavo up top.

