The wounds are still very fresh from the untimely death of Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, but his family and friends managed to come together and lay him to rest on Wednesday (May 25) in his hometown. His pallbearers all wore white as they carried his casket out of the venue. The rapper, real name Raqhid Jevon Render, was reported to have passed earlier this month by his record label Young Stoner Life and brother Lil Gotit. Gotit and other attendees posted themselves at the funeral and paid homage in their captions.

Though no cause of death has been confirmed yet, sources closer to the 24-year-old said he was enduring severe stomach ailments prior to going to the hospital a few days later. Upon his admission, his liver and kidney began to fail. It is especially disheartening considering he had turned to sobriety after a history of drug and alcohol use.

Lil Keed burst onto the scene in 2018 with the record “Nameless” and other Keed Talk To ‘Em collaborations with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty and Brandy. His debut album Long Live Mexico peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and the rapper was named one of the 10 XXL Freshman in 2020.

You can check out footage of Lil Keed’s pallbearers and a photo of the funeral program above.

