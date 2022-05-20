The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Babyface Ray, Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more. I’m back and I’m better. We made it through Kendrick Lamar week, and though the conversations stemming from that album are far from done, here’s some new hip-hop music for you to tap into in case “Father Time” is dragging you down too much. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 20, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Babyface Ray — Face (Deluxe) Babyface Ray’s January release of Face was well-received, and the Detroit rapper is back with eight new tracks. Veeze, Lucki, Lil Yachty, and DJ Esco add their flavor to an already loaded album that should carry Babyface’s momentum strongly through the rest of 2022.

Hit-Boy x Dreezy — Hitgirl Dreezy sets the singing aside for a full project produced by the man whose phone definitely won’t stop ringing for beats, Hit-Boy. This will mark Hit’s first time doing a collaborative project with a woman, and together they’ve got something special in store with appearances from Future, Jeremih, Coi Leray, and Ink. Something tells me that the “Jackson 5” record may be the talk of the album. Stunna 4 Vegas — Raw Rae’s Son Stunna 4 Vegas hadn’t released a project since 2020’s Welcome To 4 Vegas, but the three singles released this year (“Suspect,” “The One,” and “Pay Me To Speak” made it clear the North Carolina rapper was gearing up to make a splash. His latest album Rae Rae’s Son features Icewear Vezzo, Spinabenz, and YRB Tezz, but Stunna is here to command the show on his own for the most part. Lil Gnar — Die Bout It Lil Gnar assembled an all-star slate of talent for Die Bout it. The late Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, and more rappers join the young rap-rock talent hailing from Atlanta. Bigbabygucci — Sour & Syrup Though the title may seem self-explanatory, Bigbabyguccci opting for a completely solo outing on Soda & Syrup may be an indicator he’s got more to talk about than what many would assume. This is his ninth studio album and second release of 2022, so the substances he partakes in clearly aren’t stopping his work ethic.

Singles/Videos Maxo Kream — “Jigga Dame” Maxo Kream loves a good simile. On “Jigga Dame” he references meetings he has with Hov in addition to how he breaks bread with his homies like Jay-Z and Dame Dash once did. Aside from the lyrical gymnastics, he spends the video flexing his money, showing show footage, and having a blast with previous collaborator Tyler, The Creator. Fredo Bang — “Dead Man” Fredo Bang skates over the menacing production of “Dead Man” with ease, parading around Chicago and doing his best Rev Run impression only instead of scrolling a Blackberry in his bathtub, he’s using a money phone. It’s Chicago to the fullest, with violent bars and a cameo appearance from Lil Durk. Toosii — “Secrets” Toosii approaches “Secrets” with a very earnest nature, reflecting on heartbreak and how he doesn’t want his current partner to leave but is too prideful to admit it. The visual shows the young rapper having the time of his life performing at shows, further emphasizing the dualistic nature of having everything he could ever want but still being affected by matters of the heart. Kamaiyah ft. Da Boii — “F.W.I” West Coaster Kamaiyah brings the lucid, upbeat vibe we love from that side of the country in the new “F.W.I” video. Da Boii matches the energy, saying him going broke is a bad dream. Looking at the cars and jewelry adorning the video, going broke more so seems unlikely than like a bad dream. Lupe Fiasco ft. Nayirah — “Autoboto” Lupe Fiasco shows he can rap over everything, taking on the fast tempo of “Autoboto” and doubling up his flow. The ease in which he spits certainly strengthens his assertion in the chorus that “This is sport.” Deante Hitchcock — “Callin” and “All My Children” Deante Hitchcock dropped off a two-pack in new songs “Callin” and “All My Children.” The former samples Jodeci’s “Come & Talk To Me” plus a surprise feature from Westside Boogie where both rappers discuss the ups and downs of their relationships. The latter is a solo effort by Hitchcock, where it sounds like he’s rapping for his life while asserting his place in the game: the father of many. “Y’all just not as good, I mean I’m new to fatherhood but that sh*t been apparent.” is one of the many examples of fun wordplay he employs. Your Old Droog — “Go To Sleep” Your Old Droog has a simple, relatable message here: sometimes the best option is sleeping. Life demands a lot from the man, from chasing women to paper chasing. With all of that hard work, rest is a much larger priority and this is a refreshing take from what rap typically advocates for. Apologies to the “No Sleep, Just Grind” demographic out there. Funkmaster Flex ft. Bobby Shmurda — “Hitta”