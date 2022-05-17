On Friday, YSL rapper Lil Keed died suddenly at the age of just 24 years old. At the time, no cause of death was available but today, TMZ reports that the XXL Freshman‘s death was related to multiple organ failure, including his kidneys and liver. Keed reportedly complained of severe stomach pain before his death, checking into an LA hospital for tests. However, his organs began to fail, leading to his eventual death.

According to TMZ’s sources, Keed had been sober recently after struggling with alcohol and drugs over the years. His death came as an untimely shock in the wake of the arrests of many of his YSL associates, who were wrapped up in a racketeering indictment that called YSL a hybrid street gang. Keed’s brother, fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit, summed up the mourning on social media. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro,” he wrote. “I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is expected to do an autopsy later this week.

