Hip-Hop legends came out in full force last night (August 11) at Yankee Stadium. The line-up for Hip-Hop 50 Live boasted several iconic acts, including rap legend, Lil Kim.

Kim is often credited for opening doors for women in rap, as she was unapologetic with her sexuality and innovative with her fashion. She came out of the gate ready to win what was previously a man’s game with her debut album, Hard Core. Hard Core dropped in 1996, and boasted several game-changing hits, including the Jay-Z-assisted “Big Momma Thang” and her breakthrough single, “Crush On You,” with her fellow Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease.

Last night, Kim reunited with Cease to perform “Crush On You.” Throughout the course of the performance, fans reminded Kim and Cease that song has been a favorite among them for years, as the two took quick breaks while rapping, and the audience joined in, filling in the blanks.

Lil’ Kim performing ‘Crush On You’ with Lil’ Cease during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium last night.pic.twitter.com/CN4xsdiRHm — Lil’ Kim Media (@LilKimMedia) August 12, 2023

In addition to this exciting performance, we can expect to hear a lot more from Kim soon. Last month, Kim took to Instagram to share that her long-awaited autobiography, co-written by journalist Kathy Iandoli, has completed the editing process. She also revealed that legendary fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote the foreword.

You can see a clip of the “Crush On You” performance above.