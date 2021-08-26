Lil Nas X Is Pumped About Getting Mentioned In An ‘iCarly’ Joke

iCarly was a defining Nickelodeon show of the late 2000s/early 2010s, and there has been enough buzz about the series since it ended in 2012 that a revival debuted on Paramount+ this summer. The finale of the new season debuted today, and it featured a funny reference to Lil Nas X, who was pleased with the nod.

In the episode, the characters find themselves outdoors, seemingly in an unfortunate situation. One of them, Millicent Mitchell, asks desperately, “Is this hell?” Another, Harper Bettencourt, replies with a reference to the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, saying, “No! Hell at least has Lil Nas X!”

The rapper caught wind of the clip and seemed excited about the mention, tweeting, “oh my god let’s goooo icarly mention.”

oh my god let’s goooo icarly mention — nope 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X just revealed that his album Montero is set for release on September 17, writing, “creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Meanwhile, iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove recently stopped by The Tonight Show and discussed the many memes that spawned from the original run of iCarly.

Check out the iCarly clip above.