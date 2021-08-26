Lil Nas X has kept fans waiting quite some time for his debut album, which earlier this year he revealed would be titled Montero. The wait has been far from uneventful. Its lead single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” caused uproar, while the singles “Sun Goes Down” and “Industry Baby,” with Jack Harlow, has kept things exciting. At long last, Lil Nas X has revealed a release date, and it’s not too far from now.

Montero will be released next month, on September 17. The announcement was made through an album trailer the singer released on Wednesday night. The video is an extension of the one for “Industry Baby,” and it begins with a news anchor — played by Lil Nas himself — calling for information on the singer’s whereabouts after he broke out of prison while comically referring to himself as a “power bottom ‘rapper” and “talentless homosexual.” Next, it transitions to portray Lil Nas driving down a narrow road in the middle of nowhere.

You can watch the trailer for Montero in the video above.

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

