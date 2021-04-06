Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was easily the defining song of last week-plus, as it was discussed everywhere from Saturday Night Live to Fox News. Now the charts are mirroring that: “Montero” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 10. It’s his first single to debut at No. 1 and his second chart-topper ever, following “Old Town Road.” Lil Nas X now just one of a handful of artists with multiple No. 1 singles since 2019.

Lil Nas X celebrated the feat in a number of ways yesterday. One of those was dropping a new video for the song, subtitled “Official Video except its not the official video at all.” As opposed to the high-production original video, this one is a behind-the-scenes video, showing clips of Nas recording the song and spending time with friends and family.

The rapper also had a lot to say on Twitter. His initial reaction was heartfelt, as he wrote, “y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily.” After some jokes and meme tweets, he later added, “all jokes aside, we get to control our own destiny, never let the world decide it for you. no matter how dark it may look keep f*cking going!”

Check out the new “Montero” video above and find Lil Nas X’s tweets about his latest accomplishment below.

y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

