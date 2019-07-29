Getty Image

Lil Nas X just did something that no other human has ever done: “Old Town Road” has maintained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks, a feat that only this song has achieved in the history of the charts. Over the past few weeks, Lil Nas X has usually shared memes in reaction to the track staying on top for another week. This time, he decided to react to the historic news with a reflective post, in which he goes over how “Old Town Road” came to be and what the journey was like.

In the post, Lil Nas X describes what it was like to find the “Old Town Road” instrumental, and what motivated him to make the track great: “i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it! my sister told me i had little time left before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. i was so upset! i used it as motivation for the song! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all!”

Lil Nas X also said that he knew what the song needed to be in order for it to be successful: “it needed to be funny, it needed to be catchy, it needed to be hip hop, it needed to be country, & it needed to be short!!” The Instagram post also features screenshots and video clips from various points in the song’s journey to the top.