Columbia Records

By now, it’s almost reductive to call Lil Nas X just a rapper. Sure, the descriptor was already highly in doubt, thanks to the chart-topping, inescapable success of his breakthrough single, “Old Town Road.” But on his follow-up EP, 7, he demonstrates a wide-ranging facility for catchy choruses and chirpy, cheerful tunes that only highlight how weirdly relatable and down-to-earth he actually is, both as a person and a performer.

Through it all, the listener can almost see his “aw shucks” earnestness in their mind’s eye as Nas vividly details the rags-to-riches success he’s seen in just, well, seven short months. However, although Lil Nas seems earnest in his attempts and displays the professional polish that the project needed to pass muster at first glance, 7 reveals an artist who still has a long way to go before he nails down his sound and proves he’s capable of more than just a few hit records that sound like search engine mashups of popular genre mainstays.

Leading up to the release of this first project since Nas landed on the mainstream radar proper, all anyone had to guess at its direction was, of course, “Old Town Road” and Nas’ first mixtape, Nasarati. Before Nasarati, the then-19-year-old rapper only had a vague notion that he wanted to be a star and that rap, in his own words, “runs music right now.” On Nasarati, he could be heard constructing his persona in real time as he discovered his knack for songwriting and witty punchlines that took advantage of his goofy, meme-honed sense of humor.

However, Nasarati more or less bricked, insomuch as a digital-only release from a relatively-unknown, Weird Twitter meme kid could be said to have done. Accordingly, Lil Nas X switched up his style, going from straightforward raps about video game characters over oddly house-influenced hip-hop beats, to coining “country trap,” if not from whole cloth, then from a hodgepodge of similarly eclectic influences. The mash-up worked, but left him bereft of a musical identity; if he went back to the well, he ran the risk of becoming a gimmick. If he switched up, all his newfound fans might not be willing to take the ride with him. 7 does its best to split the difference and the results are mixed to say the least.