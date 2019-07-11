Getty Image

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is still riding high, as it has claimed the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past 14 weeks now. If the track makes it to 17 weeks, it will be the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. Now it looks like Lil Nas X has a trick up his sleeve to breathe new life into the track, which first hit No. 1 in April, and help keep it on top: He might be getting ready to release the long-awaited “Old Town Road” remix featuring Young Thug.

The album art for the various single releases of “Old Town Road” has featured a horse to represent each performer on the track, and now Lil Nas X has shared new “Old Town Road” art featuring a horse that is green, a color often associated with Young Thug, as well as a small cream- or gold-colored horse. A version of the song featuring Thug has been in the works for some time now. In April, Thug posted footage from the studio that showed a monitor playing his remix of the song, including new vocals from him. Not long after that, Lil Nas X posted a photo of himself with Thug and captioned it, “WITH THE MF GOAT!”

Lil Nas X previously mentioned Thug when talking about the origins of country trap, saying, “I believe whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception. For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that.”

