Lil Peep‘s mother, Liza Womack, and the late rapper’s former label, First Access Entertainment, have officially settled a wrongful death lawsuit. The news comes just a few weeks after it was announced that the two parties were close to reaching one without needing a trial, according to Pitchfork.

Womack took to Instagram to share that her son’s music will be solely in his family’s hands. She first filed the lawsuit and also claimed that the label owed her $4 million. “FAE is trying to choke off her funds by denying her her royalty revenue that they know she’s owed,” Womack’s lawyer Paul A. Matiasic shared in the fall of 2021.

“It is a solemn moment for us as we reflect on the struggles of the past five-plus years. We are grateful to all of the fans, friends, professionals, and family who stood by us,” Womack announced on Instagram, with a photo of Peep. “We were all permanently changed by Gus’s death. We know he should be here in the world with all of us, creating — making whatever he was inspired to make. But he is not.”

“We will protect his music with all of our strength,” she added.

If it had not been settled, they were required to turn in their trial binders today (February 17) and would’ve headed into a March court date. Neither is happening.