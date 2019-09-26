Lil Tecca’s Boastful New Single ‘Glo Up’ Chronicles His Rise To Stardom

Breakout 17-year-old sensation Lil Tecca is only a few weeks removed from the release of his debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, but he’s already hard at work, releasing a new single, “Glo Up,” detailing his sudden rise to fame. The new single features a typically 808-heavy trap beat produced by Danish producer NextLane, whose credits include Joyner Lucas and Famous Dex. Check it out below.

Tecca exploded into the spotlight earlier this year with the release of his breakout single “Ransom,” which quickly climbed the Billboard Hot 100 on the strength of its inescapable hook and amusing, Cole Bennett-directed music video. Tecca himself seems to have taken to the attention like a duck to water, charming his way through interviews and live performances at festivals like Made In America earlier this month.

“Glo Up” works as a chronicle of his come-up, with a repetitious hook that begs for a sing-along: “I got a lot, you know? / And it took a lot to glow.” The verse features more of Tecca’s signature boasting, with the teenage rapper denigrating his haters and flashing his newfound wealth in the span of one, swaggering verse: “I can’t understand you, you speakin’ that brokenese / My n—-s, we speakin’ that guapanese.”

We Love You Tecca is out now via Republic Records.