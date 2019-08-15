Lil Tecca Kept His Promise And Released A Juice Wrld Remix Of ‘Ransom’

When Lil Tecca makes promises, he keeps them.

The rapper’s single “Ransom” has been one of the runaway hits of the summer. “Ransom” quickly climbed to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

The 16-year-old rapper had some fun with his fans and posted a fun challenge to Instagram Wednesday evening. Over a photo of the single artwork for a “Ransom” remix featuring Juice Wrld, Lil Tecca wrote, “1000 comments im dropping rn.”

Lil Tecca’s fans hit the goal in minutes — the Instagram post got over 10,000 comments in 10 minutes. And, just like he promised, he dropped the track.

Now, it’s impossible to predict how the Hot 100 works. Against all odds and the laws of science, “Old Town Road” shows no sign of slowing down, setting the record for the most weeks spent in the top slot anew every week. But Juice Wrld’s feature is sure to give “Ransom” a boost.

On the track, the 16-year-old brags about all the cars he owns and women he lands. But the song’s staying power (and Juice Wrld’s fire feature) prove that Lil Tecca has the talent to back all that confidence.

Listen to the Juice Wrld remix of “Ransom” above.