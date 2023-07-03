After being shot on June 22 of last year, Lil Tjay was rushed into emergency surgery and remained unconscious for around one week. That August, the Bronx rapper updated fans on his condition and clarified that he was shot seven times. This weekend, following the release of his reflective single “June 22nd,” Lil Tjay offered a retroactive glimpse into last summer by sharing throwback photos of him and Pharrell. They show Lil Tjay is still wearing his neck brace.

“Thanks for the knowledge and advice big bro.. [prayer hands emoji],” Lil Tjay captioned his Instagram carousel. “For those who don’t know while I was getting my mind right and healing this time last year I had a couple days to sit down w P and talk/vent about life nd everything you know wassup! But yea without you I would’ve never dug this deep and I appreciate u. Wanna thank u deeply @pharrell 🙏🏾 #222 July 14”

The “#222” and “July 14” at the caption’s end shouldn’t be overlooked, as it seems that Lil Tjay is slyly confirming the release date for his next album, 222. He also teased the project in other posts, including one promising and 222 has been made available to pre-order or pre-save here.

Wyd July 14th ? — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) July 3, 2023

As noted by HipHopDX and preserved by 2cool2blog, Lil Tjay had posted a since-deleted screenshot showing a text exchange between him and Jadakiss, in which Jadakiss appears to have sent Lil Tjay a verse.

