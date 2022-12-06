Yesterday, R&B superstar Summer Walker shared a rather bizarre job posting. The “Ex For A Reason” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to announce that she was looking for an assistant. However, said assistant must fit an oddly specific set of requirements.

On her Story, Walker said, “Need a male assistant. $2,000 a month. Based in Atlanta. Have to have a car. How to know how to build stuff. Preferably white or gay.”

Toward the bottom of the post, she noted that her assistant must not “give af about who [she is] or [her] music.”

It’s tough to know where to begin on this post — the cheap labor, the class and race discrimination, the vague job requirements. It goes without saying that Twitter had a field day.

“2K a month? Girl go to hell lmaoo,” said one Twitter user.

2K a month? Girl go to hell lmaoo https://t.co/YBxB67kbmP — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) December 6, 2022

The fact that her budget only allowed for that type of wage also led fans to believe that she is in a bad recording deal. Another Twitter user called for people to “stream her music so she can pay a liveable wage.”

24k a year?!!?! Somebody stream her music so she can pay a liveable wage 😭😭 https://t.co/FNbUEriSt6 — captain f*g • anti-nintendo 🚫🎮 (@captainfaq) December 6, 2022

One Twitter user expressed that she may have a hard time finding someone who isn’t well versed in her catalog, as she shared the post on her social media accounts. “Why would someone who doesn’t care about your music be following you,” she asked.