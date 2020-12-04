Lil Tjay Samples Justin Bieber On ‘None Of Your Love’

New York rapper Lil Tjay has been gaining popularity ever since featuring on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, rewarding him for his standout album, True 2 Myself, and mixtape, State Of Emergency, and dubbing him one of the hottest rising stars in the rap game. His latest single may solidify that status, as it samples one of music’s biggest hit makers, Justin Bieber, borrowing the Canadian singer’s breakout hit “Baby” and repurposing it into “None Of Your Love.”

Tjay’s newfound stardom may be the reason the song exists in its current form at all. The 19-year-old originally put the track on his YouTube in July 2018, but couldn’t keep it there due to sample clearance issues. Then, over two years later, he made the announcement on Instagram that the song had been cleared for an official release, allowing him to bump it to streaming services and expose a whole new audience to his warbling rhymes.

The pop-leaning song arrives at an opportune time for Tjay; with the eyes of the world watching to see if he lives up to his Freshman placement, expanding his range from the Bronx-approved street tales of his prior projects may improve his mainstream appeal as he works to complete his sophomore album.

Listen to “None Of Your Love” above.