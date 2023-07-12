Lil Tjay’s New Album ‘222’: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of Lil Tjay are eager for new music from the New York rapper. Over a year after he was shot seven times last year, Lil Tjay is ready to share his story. He first began teasing the album last month with the single “June 22nd,” which alludes to the day of the shooting.
His new album 222 arrives later this week, and before the highly-anticipated drop, we’ve put together a guide featuring everything we know about the album thus far.
Release date
Lil Tjay’s new album 222 arrives Friday, July 14 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Here is the official tracklist for 222
01. “Nightshift”
02. “June 22nd”
03. “Nobody”
04. “Scared 2 Be Lonely”
05. “Stressed” Feat. Summer Walker
06. “2 Grown” Feat. The Kid Laroi
07. “Heart Felt Soul”
08. “Bla Bla” Feat. Fivio Foreign
09. “Someone Who Cares”
10. “Forgot I Was the 1”
11. “Hole in My Heart” Feat. Jadakiss
12. “Project Walls” Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again
13. “Beat the Odds Part 2” Feat. Polo G
14. “Foster Baby”
15. “Grateful” Feat. Coco Jones
Singles
So far, Tjay has only released the single “June 22,” along with its accompanying visual.
Artwork
You can see the official 222 album artwork below.
Tour
As of now, Lil Tjay has not yet announced a tour to support 222.
