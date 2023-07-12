Lil Tjay’s New Album ‘222’: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of Lil Tjay are eager for new music from the New York rapper. Over a year after he was shot seven times last year, Lil Tjay is ready to share his story. He first began teasing the album last month with the single “June 22nd,” which alludes to the day of the shooting.

His new album 222 arrives later this week, and before the highly-anticipated drop, we’ve put together a guide featuring everything we know about the album thus far.