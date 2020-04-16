Getty Image
Lil Uzi Vert Trolls Playboi Carti's New Song, '@ Meh,' With A Clever Pun

It seems not everyone is feeling Playboi Carti’s comeback single, “@ Meh,” which the Atlanta rapper dropped without warning earlier today. Lil Uzi Vert, with whom Playboi has been both a collaborator and who is now something of a rival, trolled his onetime friend on Twitter, reacting to the new song with a post of the cover art from Whole Lotta Red and the caption: “Just meh.”

While Lil Uzi denied that he and Carti were “beefing” earlier this year, there has been evidence of either a legit tiff or a playful rivalry in past months as the duo have made both overt and oblique references to each other several times on their respective social channels. The split seems to have taken place over their canceled 16*29 Tour which was originally planned to promote a joint tape of the same name.

After months of radio silence in the wake of the cancelation, Uzi tweeted in November 2019 in response to a fan query that he and Carti were no longer on good terms, attributing the split to the fact that he “just took a different route.” He also jabbed at Carti on Twitter last month, “When he drop, I’m gon drop again” while teasing new music. It appeared that he held true to his word, as shortly after he poked fun at Carti’s single, Carti teased “Monday” in a tweet, to which Uzi replied: “So u dropping Monday? Bet it,” before tweeting “Monday” himself.

Something is up between the two, and it seems we’ll find out what it is soon enough.

