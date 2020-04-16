Playboi Carti Gets Artsy In The NSFW ‘@ Meh’ Video

Playboi Carti gets artistic in the NSFW video for “Meh,” the first official single from his upcoming album, Whole Lotta Red, which fans have eagerly anticipated for over a year. The video, directed by Carti and Nick Walker, is relatively simple: Carti poses in front of a backdrop like the ones you’d find at fancy photo studios while a pair of extremely scantily clad women twerk and preen for the camera. The simplistic premise is offset by dark lighting, a juxtaposition that would make pretty much any professional photographer chuck their camera in frustration.

The beat is a bubbly production from Jetsonmade, which features the Carolina-based producers signature rollicking 808s, but is a departure in the tinkling synths. The effect is perfect for the naturally buoyant Carti, who floats over the track with his usual strained yelp of a flow, talking sh*t with a repetitious chorus of “Them p*ssy n****s ain’t ’bout that sh*t.”

Whole Lotta Red has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement. While Carti promised in Fader that the album would feature appearances from Gunna and Trippie Redd and production from Pi’erre Bourne, that was nearly a year ago and the plan has changed up so many times since that the album has taken on almost a mythical status among fans.

Carti recently revealed the cover art for the project, though. Check it out here.