Playboi Carti Shares The Cover Artwork For His Upcoming Album ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Earlier today, all the buzz about Playboi Carti surrounded his bad behavior during a recent traffic stop-turned-arrest earlier this month. Now, all thoughts of his legal run-in with the Clayton County Sheriffs Department may way be forgotten and wiped away — at least in the minds of fans — after the Atlanta-based rapper posted the cover art from Whole Lotta Red, his long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Die Lit, on his social media accounts.

The posts came without warning or even context late Tuesday (April 14) afternoon. Carti’s Twitter hasn’t been active since July of 2019 (simpler times, man), while he’s only sporadically updated his Instagram feed for the past several months, with a month-long delay since his most recent post and a two-month gap until the next one before that. Fans have eagerly awaited the follow-up to Die Lit almost since it released but were forced to settle for a handful of features, including one on Tyler The Creator’s Grammy-winning 2019 album Igor, and another on Drake’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled project.

Carti’s upcoming album still doesn’t have a release date but given his close friend Lil Uzi Vert’s penchant for dropping entire projects out of the sky without warning, fans of the “Magnolia” rapper should stay tuned to his social channels for more updates.

Check out the cover artwork for Whole Lotta Red above.