Here Is The Merch Available At Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape Tour’

Lil Uzi Vert delivered what “the rap game needs,” as Uproxx’s Aaron Williams put it in his review of Pink Tape, Uzi’s third studio album that became the year’s first rap album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in July. Now, Uzi is hand-delivering Pink Tape with a North American headlining tour of the same name.

The Pink Tape Tour began on Saturday (October 21) in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will continue tonight (October 23) at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. Opening night revealed, among many things, the Pink Tape Tour merch options.

According to a Lil Uzi Vert fan update account on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit thread, the color scheme is predominantly true to the album’s cover: black, pink, and white. Pins are available for $10, with pink or black bandannas going for $20, vinyls of Pink Tape and Luv Is Rage 2 can be had for $30, and black or silver hats are listed at $35.

Short-sleeved graphic tees cost $45, long-sleeved graphic tees are $60, and a black Pink Tape hoodie is the highest-priced item at $100.

See all remaining Pink Tour dates here, and check out the photos of the merch table below.

Lil Uzi Vert merch for the Pink Tape tour 👚🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZPaN0CPTKu — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) October 22, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.