Shortly after the release of the long-awaited Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert has already begun teasing another upcoming album. Uzi previously noted that Pink Tape would not be getting a deluxe edition — breaking tradition with many recent new releases — and that they would instead put out a whole new album. This is similar to what they did in 2020 with Eternal Atake, whose “deluxe edition” turned out to be a completely different album titled LUV Vs. The World 2.

It seems Uzi is starting a new tradition because they have changed their Instagram bio to read “Luv is rage 3,” suggesting another sequel to their 2015 debut mixtape is on the way. Considering how quickly Uzi turned around LUV Vs. The World 2 — which came out just a week after Eternal Atake — perhaps fans won’t have to wait very long to find out. Uzi first teased Luv Is Rage 3 in 2020, so they’ve had plenty of time to get it done. If Uzi continues in the same vein they did back in 2020, a potential Luv Is Rage 3 could have a completely different sound from Pink Tape.

This could be a good thing, depending on your feelings on Pink Tape‘s wild range of sounds, which included takes on 2000s Eurodance hits, a cover of System Of A Down’s resurgent signature hit, a collaboration with Travis Scott, and even a sample of WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura’s ring entrance music.

