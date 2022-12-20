Lil Wayne is serving the holiday spirit, as the rapper brought his “A Very Weezy Christmas” to some lucky New Orleans children. In a partnership with Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine and sporting goods company Wilson, Wayne invited 150 kids to the local Dave & Busters to meet Santa.

He posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram. As expected, they went all out on the decorations, transforming the D&B’s into a Christmas wonderland. Or, as the giant sign read, Weezy’s Christmas. Parents smiled in front of the backdrop with their children. “Santa” even posed with a custom Lil Wayne football.

“This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson,” Wayne wrote. “Making sure they received the necessary resources so they could enjoy all the benefits of being a top tier athlete was very important to us! #HappyHolidays #WeezyChristmas.”

“Whether it’s learning about sportsmanship, teamwork, or just using the field as a way to escape everyday stresses, we wanted to make sure these kids get to experience impactful moments,” he added in a press release, via Billboard.

Lil Wayne has been a documented fan of the holiday, too. Ten years ago, he wished a “Merry Christmas to all” to his Twitter fans.