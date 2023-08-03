lil wayne
Getty Image
Music

Lil Wayne Isn’t Afraid Of AI Replicating Him Or His Music Because He Is ‘Naturally, Organically Amazing’

Lil Wayne “is still the greatest rapper alive,” according to Flo Milli, and Wayne isn’t particularly worried about his status on rap’s Mount Rushmore changing in the wake of AI.

On Wednesday (August 2), Wayne was revealed as the cover star of Billboard‘s annual “R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players” issue. This year, it’s doubling as a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Within the accompanying cover story, Gail Mitchell asked Wayne for his opinion “on artificial intelligence and its potential effect on creativity.”

Wayne coolly replied, “Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing. I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherf*cker.”

This week also marked the premiere of Mixtape on Paramount Plus, and Wayne is among many pioneers featured in the documentary. Back with Billboard and Mitchell, Wayne shared his thoughts on the perception of mixtapes in a post-AI music landscape.

“The terminology or definition has changed, that’s all,” he said. “Mixtapes can mean an album mix or anything now. But when it comes to Lil Wayne, everybody knows how I approach mixtapes. So my mixtapes won’t ever change.”

See more from Wayne’s Billboard cover shoot below.

Listen To This
Travis Scott’s Fascinating View Of ‘Utopia’ Might Just Be Too Ahead Of Its Time
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×