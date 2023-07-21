Tributes to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary are far from over. Flo Milli is joining in on the flower giving on her new freestyle, “Flo Milli.” Simply put, the tribute is a lovefest on rap megastar Lil Wayne. From the signature deadlocks to the video’s original concept, Flo Milli aimed to honor the New Orleans native through his 2008 song, “A Milli.”

As Flo Milli borrowed the classic rap beat, she also takes some additional creative liberties by flipping several of the Young Money boss’ lyrics, including her stanza, “She’s a beast / She’s a dog / She’s a muthef*ckin’ problem / Claiming she want what but be running like a possum / You can’t stand ’em then you drop ’em / Hoes get messy imma mop ’em / hallucinogenic have ’em rolling when I rock ’em.”

The entertainer took to Instagram to share the record’s cover art in which she continued her praise of Lil Wayne, writing, “Lil Wayne is still the GREATEST RAPPER ALIVE,” in the caption. This sentiment is echoed amongst several other recording artists, including his protégés Nicki Minaj and Drake, to NLE Choppa.

Earlier in the month, Flo Milli also paid tribute to West Coast rap legend, Too Short with a remix of his song “Blow The Whistle” into “Flo The Whistle.”

