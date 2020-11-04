Lil Wayne Reportedly Got Dumped Over His Donald Trump Support

Just days before the election, Lil Wayne shared a photo of himself with Donald Trump and offered some glowing words about the president. That’s a great way to stir up backlash in 2020, and he got plenty of it. The situation has apparently had an impact on his love life as well, as it appears he has been broken up with over the endorsement.

Wayne was dating model Denise Bidot, but yesterday, before deactivating her Instagram account, she shared a cryptic message, writing in an Instagram Story, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough…,” followed by a broken heart emoji. The pair also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Vulture reports that according to gossip blogger Love B. Scott, one of Bidot’s friends said, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part. [Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

Alongside the Trump photo Wayne shared, he wrote, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”