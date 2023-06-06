drake lil yachty 2022
Getty Image
Music

Have Half A Million Dollars? Maybe Lil Yachty Will Sell You Drake’s Half-Eaten Pizza

Lil Yachty is an extremely successful professional musician, but that doesn’t mean he’s about to stop hustling and exploiting financial opportunities when they present themselves.

Over the weekend, Yachty joined Drake for a live stream with Stake, and during the broadcast, Yachty joked that he could quickly make some pretty good money by selling a slice of pizza that Drake had taken a bit out of. Indeed, later that day, Yachty posted a photo of the partially eaten slice on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Selling this drake bit slice of pizza for 500k.”

Presumably, Yachty is just joking around here. That said, if a serious buyer actually presented Yachty with half a million dollars in exchange for the pizza, that would probably be hard to turn down.

Meanwhile, Drake recently popped up in the season finale of Dave. Throughout the season, there had been nods to Drake, and sure enough, in the finale, he and Lil Dicky finally met up. Real-life Dicky said of Drake, “Drake is like the top of the mountain top musically and as a rapper. I had met Drake and he pulled me aside and told me the show is one of the more important shows of our generation and I knew he was a fan.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×