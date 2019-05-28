Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of May 27.

Tuesday, May 28

Getty Image

Pink Sweat$ @ The Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

The rosy swag of singer-songwriter and producer Pink Sweat$ is injecting a unique style into the genre of R&B. His Volume 1 cut “Honesty” reached No. 23 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart and No. 10 on Spotify’s US Viral Chart. The Philly singer’s follow-up project Volume 2 EP was released in March and features his smooth joint “Coke & Henny Pt. 2,” which he recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

88 Glam @ Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Derek Wise and 88 Camino make up XO’s best-kept secret, 88Glam — a Toronto-based R&B duo with two buzzing singles already under their belt which include “Bali” featuring NAV and “12” with The Weeknd.

Wednesday, May 29

Getty Image

DaBaby @ The Novo [Tickets]

Charlotte rhymer DaBaby is one of the crop of rappers making noise from the region with the release of his chart-topping debut album Baby on Baby in March. His Billboard Hot 100 hit “Suge” is already certified gold and has the power to get any crowd rocking.

