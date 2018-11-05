Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 5.

Tuesday, November 6

Dirty Projectors @ Zebulon [Tickets]

Dirty Projectors was one of the pre-eminent indie bands of the 2000s, so here’s a chance to see something special. They’re currently touring behind a new album, too, this year’s Lamp Lit Prose.

Reggie Watts @ The Hi Hat [Sold out]

The Late Late Show bandleader is one of the most diversely talented guys in the business, simply put. He’s hilarious, and his improvisational style means that you’ll never know what’s coming next at one of his shows.

Ruston Kelly @ Hotel Cafe [Tickets]

“Mr. Kacey Musgraves” is a real talent in the country scene, and his new album Dying Star shows that he’s anything but. The record is led by ballads like “Big Brown Bus” and upbeat tracks like “Faceplant.”

Wednesday, November 7

Dirty Projectors @ Zebulon [Tickets]

Mitski @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Mitski is currently touring behind Be The Cowboy, one of 2018’s most dynamic records. This is her only LA stop in 2018, so don’t miss your chance.

Pistol Annies (Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe) @ The Novo by Microsoft [Tickets]

This country supergroup isn’t always active, so if you’re into of these ladies, talk about a three-for-one deal. They also just released their excellent third album, Interstate Gospel, a few days ago.

Thursday, November 8

Dirty Projectors @ Zebulon [Tickets]