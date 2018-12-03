Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 3.

Monday, December 3

Bao Ngo

John Legend @ Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Legend’s smooth voice is nicely suited for singing Christmas songs, and that’s just what he’ll be doing at a special MAG show on Monday.

Luke Bryan @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Bryan’s one of country’s biggest stars, and he’s touring in support of his standout 2017 album What Makes You Country.

Mitski @ Brooklyn Steel [Sold out]

Uproxx’s Chloe Gilke wrote of a recent stop on Mitski’s Be The Cowboy tour, “In a crowd of 1700, we can still feel the profound loneliness of her music, and be simultaneously moved and unsettled by her talent and the show she puts on for us.”

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

If you miss the legendary indie group on Monday, don’t worry about it, as they’ll be at The Bowery Ballroom literally every day this week.

Tuesday, December 4

Godlis

Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Wednesday, December 5

Ebru Yildiz

A Celebration Of The Songs Of Scott Hutchison (Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, and more) @ Rough Trade NYC [Sold out]

The Frightened Rabbit frontman passed away earlier this year, and now some talented folks are putting on what’s sure to be a delightful show in his honor.

Brian Wilson @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury [Tickets]

The Beach Boys leader will be performing some Christmas music, so if you see Legend’s show on Monday and find that you can’t get enough seasonal songs, here you go.