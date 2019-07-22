Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of July 2.

Monday, July 22

XXL Freshman 2019 (Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Gunna, Blueface, Comethazine, Lil Mosey, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty) @ PlayStation Theater [Tickets]

The XXL Freshman list is the who’s who of rising hip-hop stars, and for one night, they’ll all be in one place.

Tuesday, July 23

Nilüfer Yanya @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Yanya’s Miss Universe is one of most fascinating breakout albums of the year.

Wednesday, July 24

Liily @ Mercury Lounge [Tickets]

The LA group’s new EP I Can Fool Anybody In This Town is the product of one of the year’s most promising young rock bands. Read our interview with Liily here.

Thursday, July 25

John Mayer @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Don’t bother showing up early, because Mayer has no openers on his tour, and for a solid reason.

Kurt Vile (with Dinosaur Jr. and Cate Le Bon) @ SummerStage, Central Park [Tickets]

The king of chilled-out indie rock has quite the supporting cast with him for this one.

Phosphorescent @ 99 Scott [Tickets]

After years away, C’est La Vie was one of the finest indie records of 2018.