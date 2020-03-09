There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of March 9.
Wednesday, March 11
Squirrel Flower @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]
Read our Indie Mixtape 20 interview with Squirrel Flower here.
Friday, March 13
Yumi Zouma @ Baby’s All Right [Tickets]
The New Zealand group is gearing up to release their third album, Truth Or Consequences.
Saturday, March 14
SOB x RBE @ Baby’s All Right [Tickets]
Before 2019 came to an end, the group dropped their latest album, Strictly Only Brothers. The record was preceded by the Zaytoven-produced single, “Ain’t Got Time.”
Sunday, March 15
Billie Eilish (with Jessie Reyez) @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Eilish is of course one of the biggest stars in the world, and her James Bond song, “No Time To Die,” recently made its debut on the charts.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.