There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of May 13.

Monday, May 13

JID (with Saba, Mez, and Mereba) @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

The Atlanta rapper struck gold on his sophomore album, DiCaprio 2, one of 2018’s best-received hip-hop records.

Lizzo @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Lizzo is quickly proving herself to be one of the catchiest and most charismatic rising pop stars of 2019.

The Who @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

This show is for anybody who has ever screamed “Teenage Waaaaasteland” at the top of their lungs.

Tuesday, May 14

Shawn Mendes @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Mendes is one of the world’s biggest pop stars (duh), and he recently put out a strong contender for love song of the summer.

Thursday, May 16

Björk @ The Shed [Tickets]

It’s a blessing that audiences still get to see the Icelandic perform after her decades-long career.