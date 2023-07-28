Lizzo is a woman of many talents — singing, songwriting, dancing, and flute-playing. But if you’re one of her fans, you probably know this already. Still, she always finds a way to keep the surprises coming. Today (June 27), the “About Damn Time” hitmaker took to TikTok to share a special recorder rendition of a cinema classic.

Dressed in true Lord Of The Rings fashion, Lizzo played the songs “Concerning Hobbits” from the film series with her handy-dandy recorder.

The clip arrived after Lizzo’s show in Auckland, New Zealand, and she paid a visit to the city’s Matamata film set. Earlier in the week, she shared a clip of herself playing the song on the recorder, which had also gone viral.

In addition to the TikTok, Lizzo shared a series of posts on Instagram of herself and her boyfriend Myke Wright visiting the set.

“House hunting,” she captioned one of the carousels, in which, she was seen wearing an all-green outfit with a pounamu necklace, while standing in front of a Hobbitown home.

In another post, Lizzo re-shared the TikTok video to her Instagram page, and captioned it “Lizzolas in her natural habitat…”

