August started off on a sour note for Lizzo, when she was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers in a lawsuit. Shortly before that news broke, though, Lizzo sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. During the conversation (which aired over the weekend), she indicated that something going on in her life had her feeling down.

She said, “Even today, I was having a rough day. I was sad and stuff earlier today. And I still feel like, for some odd reason, even if I’m having a bad day or if I’m going through something, people still get good from it. Maybe I’m, like, transmuting it, or maybe I’m an alchemist, you know?”

The 13-minute segment was seemingly intended to be a laudatory, lighthearted profile before the lawsuit news broke, and it is mostly that aside from some presumably last-minute re-framing to include mention of the lawsuit. The story makes note of Lizzo’s response to the lawsuit, which said in part, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Watch the profile above.

