Oreos and mustard, eh? While the combination is not quite as classic as coffee and milk or grilled cheese and tomato soup, it is the latest TikTok challenge and last week, Lizzo gave the combo a try. “TikTok made me try mustard and Oreos,” the “Truth Hurts” singer captioned, and embarked on the questionable food pairing in front of her more than 20 million followers on the app.

It wasn’t long before she drew the ire of Lil Yachty, who then posted his own TikTok #stitch clip, where he cuts away from Lizzo’s original video swiping the mustard away. “Gimme the goddamn mustard! You know this don’t go on that,” he says to his more than 8 million followers. “Gimme these too, you dead wrong,” he says, as he takes away the Oreos in an attempt to preserve the purity of the time-honored cookie.

But as she tends to do, Lizzo gets the last laugh here. In a video posted on Friday, she mashes up Lil Yachty’s mash up, reclaiming the mustard and immediately putting it on a juicy green apple. “Gimme the mustard back b*itch! You play too much…you wrong!,” she says as she proceeds to take a very focused bite of the errr…snack.

As disgusting as these combinations might seem, the Lizzo and Lil Yachty back and forth is gold. Somehow, Lizzo found time to even try ranch dressing on spaghetti in between videos? (That ain’t right!) Regardless, she wins this round and all Lil Yachty can do is breathe heavily while admitting defeat the only way he can:

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.