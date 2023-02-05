Love is in the air this Grammy weekend. As we saw earlier in the night, Offset and Cardi B couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala. Also in attendance were Lizzo and her longtime boyfriend, Myke Wright.

Looking happily in love, Lizzo shared images of her and her man on her social media accounts, announcing a “Hard Launch” of their relationship.

Though, to hardcore Lizzo fans, this “Hard Launch” comes as no surprise at all. In her HBO Max documentary Love Lizzo, which premiered last November, Lizzo detailed her relationship with Wright, from their first meeting, to their first break-up, to the healing process, to finding their way back to each other.

As she mentions in a fan-favorite cut from her sophomore album, Special, Lizzo does not “Break Up Twice.” In an interview with Howard Stern that took place last December, Lizzo said her relationship with Wright is something she believes will last forever.

“Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke.” She said. “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

