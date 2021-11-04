Major festivals across the globe are slowly but surely returning, and that includes Lollapalooza‘s European counterpart, Lollapalooza Paris. The festival was canceled both in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID but they’re now aiming to make their 2022 event one to remember. Lollapalooza Paris officially unveiled their full 2022 lineup and details about the upcoming festival, showing how they’ve booked some of today’s top musicians.

The festival officially takes place the weekend of July 16-17, 2022 across four stages at Hippodrome De Longchamp, which is actually a massive horse racing track in the city. The lineup features US and European acts alike and includes artists like Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Pearl Jam, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Maneskin, Turnstile, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, White Reaper, and more.

Ils rejoignent PEARL JAM et IMAGINE DRAGONS à #LollaParis : A$AP ROCKY, DAVID GUETTA, MEGAN THEE STALLION (date unique en France) ANITTA, MANESKIN, VALD, TAYC, JACK HARLOW, ILLENIUM, VINI VICI, TURNSTILE, MALAA, BILAL HASSANI, LITTLE SIMZ, FEVER 333, PHOEBE BRIDGERS… pic.twitter.com/xghErIYM1E — Lollapalooza Paris (@lollapaloozafr) November 4, 2021

Like many of the major festivals in the US, Lollapalooza Paris fans will get the chance to experience more than just music. Festivalgoers can sample a wide variety of French cuisine and art exhibitions. According to press materials, there will even be a space dedicated for fans to learn more about “how to help the world around them.”

See Lollapalooza Paris’ full 2022 lineup above.

Tickets for Lollapalooza Paris 2022 are on sale now. Get them here.

