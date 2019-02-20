Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Lonely Island are headed out on their first-ever US tour this summer.

Saturday Night Live alumni Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, who had previously announced a festival set at Bonnaroo this year, will play a handful of shows on the East Coast and Midwest following Bonnaroo. The Lonely Island will play shows at famed venues The Anthem in Washington, DC, King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, and “venue TBA” in New York. (I know it’s a reach, but… Madison Square Garden?)

The Lonely Island’s debut album, Incredibad, was released in 2009. Before the release of the record, the comedy trio gained fame with some iconic digital shorts on SNL, including “Lazy Sunday” and the holiday classic “D*ck In A Box.” The Lonely Island has released four studio albums, including the soundtrack to the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Tickets for the shows go on sale March 1, and you can find out more information about buying tickets here.

Check out The Lonely Island’s tour dates below, and watch their tour announcement video above.

06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

06/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/21 — New York, NY @ Venue TBA

06/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/24 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/26 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

06/29 .— Minneapolis, MN @ Armory