Ian Holliday

Los Angeles folky rock band Lord Huron have not been shy about showing their range in preparation for their new album, Vide Noir. Their first share from the collection, “Ancient Names,” was an expansive two-parter that wasn’t afraid to get loud. Then, on their more radio-ready “Wait By The River,” the band reignited their 13 Reasons Why-vibe for a sparkling nostalgic number fitting for a slow dance.

On “When The Night Is Over,” the band is again exploring another mood, this time with a mysterious glimpse into a city’s shadows. Like the previously shared material, it shows a band that’s really connecting as musicians, who’ve uncovered their best lanes as a collective and are exploring how far they can race down them.

Songwriter Ben Schneider had this to say about the song:

“We wanted this song to feel something like a Raymond Chandler story, a desperate search through a rain-soaked, neon-lit city. The groove section in the middle is one of my favorite passages on the album.”

Check out Lord Huron’s “When The Night Is Over” above and look for their new album, Vide Noir, out on April 20. If you want to hear more songs from the record, the band has made seven others available at geo-locations that require a hike. Go here to find out more.