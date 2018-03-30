Lord Huron’s ‘When The Night Is Over’ Is A Mysterious Glimpse Into A City’s Shadows And Twinkling Lights

Deputy Music Editor
03.30.18

Ian Holliday

Los Angeles folky rock band Lord Huron have not been shy about showing their range in preparation for their new album, Vide Noir. Their first share from the collection, “Ancient Names,” was an expansive two-parter that wasn’t afraid to get loud. Then, on their more radio-ready “Wait By The River,” the band reignited their 13 Reasons Why-vibe for a sparkling nostalgic number fitting for a slow dance.

On “When The Night Is Over,” the band is again exploring another mood, this time with a mysterious glimpse into a city’s shadows. Like the previously shared material, it shows a band that’s really connecting as musicians, who’ve uncovered their best lanes as a collective and are exploring how far they can race down them.

Songwriter Ben Schneider had this to say about the song:

“We wanted this song to feel something like a Raymond Chandler story, a desperate search through a rain-soaked, neon-lit city. The groove section in the middle is one of my favorite passages on the album.”

Check out Lord Huron’s “When The Night Is Over” above and look for their new album, Vide Noir, out on April 20. If you want to hear more songs from the record, the band has made seven others available at geo-locations that require a hike. Go here to find out more.

Around The Web

TAGSLord HuronVide NoirWhen The Night Is Over

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP