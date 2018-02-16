Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lord Huron is readying their first post-13 Reasons Why album (and third overall), Vide Noir, for release on April 20th, and they introduced the record with the big and expansive two-part track “Ancient Names.” Now they’re back with another taste, as they’ve just shared the audio for “Wait By The River.” The track sounds like something you’d slowly sway back and forth to in close proximity with a special someone at a ’50s high school dance, like a more doo-wop Fleet Foxes, a vibe they previously proved they can nail with “The Night We Met,” of 13 Reasons Why fame.

The band’s Ben Schneider says that the album was inspired by downtown Los Angeles:

“My nighttime drives ranged all over the city — across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean. I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe”

Listen to “Wait By The River” above, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates (of which there are many) below.